No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State. The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each while Destanni Henderson had 12. Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.