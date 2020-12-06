Over 300 detained in Belarus during protests against leader

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 300 people have been detained in the Belarusian capital, where crowds of people took to the streets for the 18th consecutive weekend. they demanded the ouster of the country’s authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged. Thousands of people took part in dozens of small rallies scattered all over Minsk on Sunday. “We believe! We can! We will win!” the demonstrators chanted. Mass protests have rocked Belarus since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory over his widely popular opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was riddled with fraud.