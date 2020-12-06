Senator says Trump, McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed COVID-19 relief bill is expected to get backing from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but it won’t include $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans. That’s according to Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who’s involved in the bipartisan talks. With time running out, lawmakers were closing in on the final language for the $908 billion proposal that would provide $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits. It leaves the issue of cash payments for President-elect Joe Biden to wrestle over with a new Congress next year. Sen. Bernie Sanders and others said they would oppose the measure if it doesn’t include the payments.