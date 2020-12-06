Staying “warm” for the near future

Fairly Pleasant Saturday

Our Saturday afternoon brought a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s for a few of us. A light snow disturbance moved through SE Minnesota giving them a few flurries. Other than that it was a quiet night.

Similar Sunday

Most of us will reach the upper 30s to near 40 by Sunday afternoon. The day will be similar to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Another small disturbance could roll through in the afternoon Sunday bringing us another very slight chance for a stray shower. Most of us should stay dry.

Warmer!

As we head into the upcoming week our afternoon highs will gradually warm. Monday we can expect low 40s with mid to upper 40s by Tuesday. Right now, I have highs near 50 degrees on Wednesday. It's another pretty quiet week of weather, with the exception of Friday. I am seeing signs of a rain/snow mix in the region for Friday, but details still need to be ironed out.

Have a good one,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears