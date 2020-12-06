Trending to warmer temperatures

Warmer than Average

Sunday brought us another day of above average temperatures with highs in the upper 30s across the board. We ended up with 39 degrees in La Crosse which is 6 degrees above average for this time of year. We saw intervals of clouds and intervals of sun and the partly to mostly cloudy skies continue overnight. Lows will only drop to the mid 20s. A few flurries are possible, mainly to our east.

Relatively Quiet Pattern Continues

We're seeing signs of this quiet weather pattern continuing over the next few days. Monday looks to be one of the coolest days of the week with highs in the upper 30s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Gradually warming into Wednesday where I'm expecting highs near 50 degrees with some sunshine.

Rain/Snow Mix Possible

Right now I think our next best chance for a rain/snow mix looks to come on Friday and Saturday. This has been such a dry pattern we could use the precipitation. Right now, I think we will be just warm enough for mostly rainfall, with the possibility of it transitioning to a light snow for Saturday. My confidence in any sort of snow accumulation is rather low right now. We will fine tune the forecast over the next few days.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears