Wisconsin Update: 77 more dead from COVID-19, 183 more hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Seventy-seven deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 183 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,660 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 94 from the day prior.

Of those, 371 are in the ICU, down 5 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 4,831 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 8,629 negative cases.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 77 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,402 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 343,481 or 83.9 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 84 people are hospitalized, down 18 from the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 14 of the cases are in intensive care, down three from yesterday.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

For example, the map shows that on December 2, there were 35 new confirmed cases within the La Crosse School District in the past day. The 7-day average was 34.57. In comparison, Holmen had 23 new cases and a 7-day average of 19.57.

In the 54601 zip code, which is La Crosse, there were 26 new cases reported on December 2.

La Crosse County reported 85 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 6

6 10-19: 11

11 20-29: 19

19 30-39: 14

14 40-49: 10

10 50-59: 11

11 60-69: 5

5 70-79: 4

4 80-89: 2

2 90+: 3

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 860 (+15) 5 10.71 Crawford 1,378 (+6) 9 26.57 Grant 3,615 (+24) 65 (+1) 28.57 Jackson 1,937 (+141) 5 34.29 La Crosse 8,641 (+85) 41 105 Monroe 2,798 (34) 19 38.57 Trempealeau 2,571 (+38) 22 30.57 Vernon 1,223 20 14.43 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

