CMN Hospitals auction event offers supportive holiday shopping

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local Children's Miracle Network Hopsitals representatives tell News 19 they are continuing to navigate the current COVID-19 climate.

CMN Hospitals provide grant funding for expenses like equipment, transportation and food to area families with kids facing significant medical challenges. The funding, the said, has taken a hit with the cancellation of several key fundraisers.

The need for their service, however, has only increased.

"In fact, in a lot of the grants we've seen come through, the children's parents have been affected in some way by COVID-19," said CMN Hospitals Specialist Nicole Loeffelholz. "Often, you see families where the parents may have been furloughed or partially furloughed."

To help those families and those struggling to finish the holiday shopping, CMN is offering a silent auction in place of its typical basket raffle event. Featuring a variety of holiday baskets up for bid, the auction runs until noon on Dec. 18.

"I really like the work from home baskets," Loeffelholz added. "We have about four or five that are work from home-themed or self-care-themed, and I think that's just so important right now for anyone. Even if you aren't working from home, a lot of the items are good for just general home use or good self-care, relaxation-type items."

Bid or browse online by clicking here.