Crew digs through tons of trash to find Indiana man’s wallet

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man whose cash-filled wallet was accidentally discarded got it back last week after a crew waded through tons of trash and found it near the bottom. Logansport resident Robert Nolte’s wallet ended up in the trash Thursday after he asked a friend to throw out a pair of pants that were covered in paint. Nolte later discovered his wallet was missing and realized it had been in the discarded pants. The (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune reports that a city code enforcement officer worked with a crew from trash-hauler Republic Services to find the pants, and the wallet, after digging through 9 tons of garage.