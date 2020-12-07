Ex-Harvard coach, father indicted in $1.5M admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — The former fencing coach at Harvard and a wealthy Maryland businessman have been indicted on charges the coach accepted $1.5 million in bribes in exchange for helping the businessman get his two sons into the Ivy League school as recruited fencers. Peter Brand, who was fired by Harvard last year, and Jie “Jack” Zhao were indicted Friday by a federal grand jury in Boston. The two each face a charge of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. The indictment comes after their arrest last month, and more than a year after a newspaper reported that Brand sold his home for nearly double its assessed value to Zhao.