UW’s game with Louisville postponed; Rhode Island steps in

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) Flexibility is a must in this COVID-19 world.

The Badgers experiencing a change.

Their game with Louisville Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID issues at Louisville.

Playing Louisville was supposed to be part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

This game might be re-scheduled for Sunday.

So for now, Wisconsin will play Rhode Island on Wednesday at 3:30 in Madison.

Coach Greg Gard said Monday that he wanted to make sure they just got a game in this week.

"I didn't want Wednesday to not happen and the weekend not happen and here we are sitting two weeks without a game. With Rhode Island, it's a really good team, from a good league, and it fits the right date where we want it. Not knowing what is going to come behind it yet, it was the right move to make. Given the amount of time we had to make the decision in," Gard said.