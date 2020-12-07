Greece extends key lockdown measures over Christmas holidays

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says it will maintain core lockdown measures through the Christmas holidays, acknowledging that monthlong restrictions have not reduced COVID-19 cases to the extent it had hoped for. Schools, courts, and restaurants will remain closed through Jan. 7, government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced Monday, while non-essential travel between Greece’s administrative regions will also be banned.Stay-at-home orders nationwide will remain in effect till that date, with movement outside households granted by the government by SMS.