How you can contribute to the 10 Days of Giving annual food drive

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Merchants Bank's 32nd annual 10 Days of Giving food drive has already received 139,262 pounds of food to be donated to the food shelf at Winona Volunteer Services (WVS).

This amount of food includes 1,640 pounds collected at the Pack the Bus and Drive Out Hunger event and $67,679.77 in cash donations, with each dollar counting as two pounds of food.

In comparison, at this time last year, the drive collected 86,567 pounds of food.

10 Days of Giving Committee Chair Jennifer Welch reminds community members that while the drive is off to a great start, there is still time to give. Welch thanks those who have participated in the event so far, saying it fills her heart "with gratitude to see the Winona community band together to support this worthy cause, especially this year."

In total, the drive has raised more than 3.7 million pounds of food since it first began in 1989, helping thousands in Winona County. The yearly winter event, hosted by Merchants Bank and Winona Volunteer Services, aims at helping ensure no one in Winona County goes hungry.

This year, Merchants is collecting donations via its Winona drive-up facilities. Those interested in making a monetary donation can do so by mailing or dropping it off at 102 E. 3rd Street, Winona, MN 55987. Contributions can be made out to 10 Days of Giving.

Online donations can also be made on the Winona Volunteer Services website. Further information on the food drive, including a list of participating organizations around the area, can be found on the Merchants Bank website.