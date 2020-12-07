Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian man at crossing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say private security guards shot and wounded an unarmed Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the West Bank. A police statement on Monday says the guards at the Qalandia crossing ordered the man to stop. But when he continued to approach them, they fired warning shots in the air and then shot at his legs. Police later said the man was found to have been unarmed. He was said to be in moderate to serious condition at an Israeli hospital. Qalandia is a main crossing point for Palestinians entering Jerusalem from the West Bank. Palestinians and human rights groups accuse Israeli security forces of often using excessive force.