Kwik Trip finalizes purchase of Stop-N-Go stores

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kwik Trip announced Monday they've completed their agreement to buy the Stop-N-Go chain of convenience stores.

There are 36 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois involved in the deal.

Some of the stores plan to still operate under the Stop-N-Go brand, some of the larger stores call for rebranding to the Kwik Trip brand in Wisconsin or Kwik Star brand in Illinois.

"When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued. All of us at StopN-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of

continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip," said Andrew Bowman, CEO and Owner of Stop-N-Go.

With the expansion, a Kwik Trip spokesperson said they're hiring.

“We staff our stores with more coworkers than the typical convenience store and are looking for hard-working, people-centered individuals who are interested in part-time, full time and leadership roles,” said Recruiting Manager Stephanie Cormican. “We are looking for coworkers who can start training as soon as possible in order to fully staff our store and operate with our typical outstanding service levels.”

Kwik Trip said in a statement that they operate more than 750 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa with a total of 29,000 coworkers.