Lidia Menapace, Italian Resistance member, dies at age 96

ROME (AP) — The Italian Senate says Lidia Brisca Menapace, who as a teenager pedaled a bicycle to deliver messages to Resistance fighters in Italy during World War II, has died. Italian state radio said she was 96 and was hospitalized with COVID-19 when she died Monday. After her Resistance activities for the Partisans, as the fighters were known, Menapace went into politics, first locally in an Alpine province then in the Senate for a Communist party. Menapace was hailed as a pacifist and an advocate of women’s freedoms.