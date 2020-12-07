WATCH 2 p.m.: COVID vaccine Q & A from the WI Dept. of Health Services

News app viewers can watch here

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - As vaccines for COVID-19 are getting closer with each passing day, plenty of question remain.

The vaccine and the process of distributing it to the public is the subject of a live-streamed event with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at 2 p.m.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Stephanie Schauer, Ph. D. the Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager are taking questions from the media regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

On Monday, UW Health was designated a hub for the distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

