Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 65, Abbotsford 49
Bay Port 74, Pulaski 49
Boscobel 50, Wauzeka-Steuben 33
East Troy 81, Janesville Craig 67
Edgar 58, Mosinee 49
Edgar 59, Stratford 49
Edgerton 77, Brodhead 45
Goodman 70, Elcho 59
Hurley 75, Florence 42
Kiel 78, St. Marys Springs 52
Laona-Wabeno 68, Crandon 40
Little Chute 66, Marinette 47
Lodi 56, Marshall 43
Mayville 62, Waupun 57
Neillsville 64, Loyal 20
New Glarus 74, Platteville 42
Newman Catholic 70, Marathon 55
North Crawford 70, Riverdale 38
Pius XI Catholic 80, Greendale 76
Prentice 54, Phillips 44
River Ridge 46, Seneca 38
Shiocton 101, Suring 29
Shoreland Lutheran 64, Kenosha Christian Life 23
Shullsburg 64, Potosi 59
Stockbridge 72, NE Wis. Christian Home School 33
Tomah 72, Sparta 35
Turtle Lake 66, Shell Lake 58
Waterloo 54, Johnson Creek 37
Watertown Luther Prep 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 51, Nekoosa 48
Bay Port 40, Pulaski 35
Beaver Dam 82, Watertown 38
Black Hawk 67, Platteville 50
Bonduel 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41
Brillion 68, Chilton 31
Brodhead 57, Turner 38
Coleman 68, Wausaukee 14
De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 28
Durand 58, Glenwood City 30
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51, Augusta 49
Edgewood 72, Fort Atkinson 41
Elmwood/Plum City 47, Boyceville 34
Gillett 56, Niagara 47
Hurley 77, Florence 31
Janesville Craig 63, Muskego 60
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 64, Dominican 53
La Farge 63, Brookwood 31
Laona-Wabeno 57, Oconto 34
Lincoln 36, Independence 34
Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Hilbert 49
Markesan 41, Pardeeville 38
Mondovi 55, Spring Valley 23
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 40, Fall River 26
Monticello 61, Williams Bay 48
Notre Dame 74, New London 17
Oostburg 82, Ozaukee 45
Parkview 40, Johnson Creek 32
Peshtigo 44, Gibraltar 42
Prescott 81, Osceola 41
Randolph 77, Rio 50
Random Lake 56, Sheboygan Area Luth. 34
Rice Lake 52, Cameron 45
Royall 46, Adams-Friendship 36
Sauk Prairie 46, Lodi 31
Sheboygan Falls 65, New Holstein 39
Slinger 50, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45
Southern Door 75, Sturgeon Bay 32
Spencer 52, Newman Catholic 47
Three Lakes 70, Suring 36
Turtle Lake 50, Shell Lake 28
Two Rivers 51, Roncalli 32
Whitehall 47, Gilmanton 30
Wisconsin Dells 72, Portage 56
Wonewoc-Center 50, Weston 36
