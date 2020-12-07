More interesting weather to come

Cloudy start to the week…

This is the cloudiest time of the year for the Coulee Region, but this November and early December has been a bit sunnier than normal. Today got back to business as usual with a cloudy and gloomy sky. Temperatures were a bit above normal with highs in the middle 30s.

A bit sunnier tomorrow afternoon…

The clouds will remain rock steady overnight, but dry air and southwesterly winds Tuesday should erode the clouds for the afternoon. Highs will respond by rising into the lower to middle 40s.

Possible late week storm system…

Our weather patterns haven’t brought as many chances of rain and snow of late, but that may change late this week. A storm system will come together in some fashion for Friday and Saturday, but it is too early to tell how the elements will line up. Expect some combination of rain and snow for the Upper Midwest and Mississippi Valley.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden