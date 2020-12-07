Nine months later, parents try their best to help balance work and distance learning

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona Health published a "parenting tips" list to help people balancing work and children nine months after the COVID-19 pandemic sent students home.

Stockton, Minnesota mother of three Coral Logan works from home and helps her daughters attend Goodview Elementary School virtually.

"There's no one glorious happy picture for this," Logan said. "Our kids want to be back in school and they want to be with their teachers. Our hands are tied and we're doing the best we can."

She follows Winona Health's parenting tips by building separate learning spaces for her children.

"If you have multiple kids in the home to make sure that they each have their own space," Winona Health Pediatrics nurse practitioner Jessica Nelson said. "Turning off different apps or leaving access only to the apps on the phone or to the devices they need during the school day is going to be really important to stay organized and structured so if you can keep a checklist that they can keep along as they get through their day."

Logan said it can be challenging, but organization and staying involved in their learning is key.

"I get up earlier in the morning than they do," She said. "I also have their apps on my phone that I can log into and see their schedules, see their work and see what they'll have going for the day and the plan my schedule and meetings based on what they have going."