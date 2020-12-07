Not as much sunshine for the second week of December

Friday rounded the work week with more mild and sunny weather. The weekend then included slightly more cloud cover and limited temperatures to the 30s. But overall, it was a very comfortable December weekend.

Starting the week

Patchy fog has developed for southeastern Minnesota, so beware of reduced visibility this morning. However, the entire Coulee Region is under cloudy skies to start the day. Cloud cover is keeping temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Into the afternoon, a few peeks of sunshine possible but it will be hard to shake the cloud cover hugging Wisconsin. This will keep our high temperatures into the 30s today, similar to the weekend.

Back to the 40s

Cloud cover sticks around for the start of your Tuesday but skies will gradually clear. Once the sunshine returns with southwesterly winds, the mild weather quickly returns. If mostly sunny skies are achieved it will lead to highs around 10 degrees above average.

But our warming does not end there! By Wednesday with all day dominant blue skies highs soar. Help from warm southerly winds will allow for temperatures to climb towards 50 degrees. This will also keep Thursday mild into the mid-40s but the sunshine is quickly lost again.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett