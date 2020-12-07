Nothing compares: Sinead O’Connor memoir coming out in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Sinead O’Connor hasn’t released any albums in the past few years, but she has been working on a memoir. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Monday that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s “Rememberings” will come out June 1. Houghton Mifflin is calling the book a revelatory account of O’Connor’s life. It goes from her childhood in Dublin through such triumphs as her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and through her many controversies and struggles with mental illness. O’Connor is also known for the albums “The Lion and the Cobra” and “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.”