Olson turns in nomination papers for La Crosse mayor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the candidates for La Crosse mayor said Monday she has turned in her nomination papers to run in next year's elections.

Jessica Olson, who currently is the Councilwoman for the 8th District, is the first candidate to do so.

In a statement, she said she collected 279 signatures in less than a week. She said she got the signatures using safe and socially distanced techniques.

To appear on the ballot, each candidate needs 200 signatures.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Councilwoman Olson said. “La Crosse residents are eager for new leadership, better ideas, and leaders who have the experience and skill to tackle the challenges we face. I am humbled by the support I am receiving, and I look forward to the campaign ahead.”

Two other people have announced their candidacies to replace current Mayor Tim Kabat who said on December 1 he wasn't seeking another term.

La Crosse business owner Greg Saliaras and Council President Martin Gaul said they've taken papers out to run for mayor.

Kabat's term as mayor ends in April 2021.