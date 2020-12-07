Pandemic causes a downfall of volunteerism

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the age where lending a helping hand is needed more than ever, ironically, the pandemic has caused a downward spiral of volunteers in the Coulee Region.

With Volunteer Services at Mayo Clinic Health System, Peter Grabow said hospital volunteers provide various helpful services in areas of hospitality, transportation, and even assisting with disinfecting high traffic spaces in hospitals like waiting and visiting rooms on top of what the hospital janitorial staff cleans.

"Our volunteers provide an extra measure of support, compassion, and an extra smile," Grabow said. "Our volunteers provide to all a sense of feeling welcomed, encouragement and most of all, supported."

Over at Coulee Region RSVP, a retired and senior volunteer program is lacking as well.

Ruth Kinstler, the Volunteer Coordinator with RSVP, said volunteerism is down due in part because of its volunteers' age. They are age 55 or older.

"Our volunteers are 55 years old or better and have so much to give. Our seniors have so much to offer the community from their experience," Kinstler said. "My job is to keep our volunteers active because I don't want them sitting at home and being depressed or lonely."

RSVP volunteers provide handmade wheelchair walker bags, clothing items and even help out with handy work at elderly person homes. Before the pandemic, RSVP had 40 volunteer transportation drivers and are down to three. Kinstler said RSVP once provided 20 rides a day and is now down to five.

Grabow said Mayo use to have a little over 250 volunteers, and now that number is down 30 percent.