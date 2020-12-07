Report: Wisconsin spending could exceed revenue by $373M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A policy research organization projects that state spending in Wisconsin will exceed revenue by about $373 million in the coming two years, without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum said in its report released Monday that it expects legislators will have to deal with the state’s largest budget shortfall since 2011 when they craft the 2021-2023 biennial budget. The forum used Wisconsin’s projected increases in tax collections and base spending but excluded any new spending requests to reach the shortfall figure.