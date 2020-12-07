Santa making visits to Onalaska neighborhoods

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - While Santa isn't able to make his traditional visits with all the good little girls and boys this season, he's looking forward to making some early rounds throughout neighborhoods in Onalaska.

Over five days starting December 8, Santa, accompanied by a police car and fire truck, is touring the town from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Besides December 8, the other dates are December 10, 15, 17, and 22. The times are the same for all five days.

The City of Onalaska has a map on their website showing Santa's route on each of those days.

Santa is asking that while he wants everyone to have fun, to not leave your yard or sidewalk and approach Santa or Mrs. Claus. He also asks that you wear a face mask, keep socially distant, and wash your hands.

Children in Onalaska can still have a one-on-one chat with Santa by requesting a personal phone call. Click here to find the form asking for a call.

Santa plans to make the calls on December 21 between 5:30-7:30 p.m.