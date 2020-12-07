Swiss to evacuate village threatened by vast WWII ammo dump

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities say a 3,500-ton stockpile of munitions sitting in an underground depot in the Bernese Alps since World War II must be cleared for safety reasons. Officials said Monday they are advancing toward a giant project that could cost billions and require the evacuation of local residents from their homes for a decade, though likely not before 2030. The government says the depot in central Mitholz, following an analysis that began two years ago, continues to present “unacceptable” risks based on current safety regulations. Among the operations required will be securing transportation networks in the region of central Switzerland.