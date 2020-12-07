Taylor’s family praises Virginia ban on no-knock warrants

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two of Breonna Taylor’s aunts watched Monday as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremoniously signed a statewide ban on the use of no-knock search warrants. The law is named after Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night. “Breonna’s Law” is the first such law enacted by a state since Taylor was killed in March. Two other states _ Oregon and Florida _ already had similar bans. Several municipalities, including Louisville, have banned the practice since Taylor was killed. The law goes into effect in March. It prohibits police from going into a home without first announcing themselves.