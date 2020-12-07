“Toys We Love” exhibit now open in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - If you are looking for a blast from the past, the Monroe County Local History Room has you covered with their newest exhibit.

The "Toys We Love" display is now open, featuring the top toys from the 1940s through the 1990s as voted on by members of the community.

The exhibit features many classics, such as G.I Joe, the Etch-A-Sketch, Barbie & Ken, and many more iconic toys.

Museum director Jarrod Roll says he hopes the display can help visitors relive some of their memories from their childhood. "An exhibit of toys from 30 years ago or 70 years ago is just as much as of a history exhibit as other exhibits on here because those objects help communicate a message from the past it just happens to be a very personal one in this case."

The exhibit room is open by reservation only from Thursday through Saturday. The exhibit will be on display until October 2021.