Feds passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration opted last summer not to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of one of the leading coronavirus vaccine contenders.

That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until manufacturer Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.

The revelation was confirmed Monday by people familiar with the matter.

It came a day before President Donald Trump aimed to take credit for the speedy development of forthcoming coronavirus vaccines at a White House summit Tuesday.

Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to be approved by a panel of Food and Drug Administration scientists as soon as this week.