Trump summit aims to boost faith in vaccine; excludes Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is hoping to instill public confidence in forthcoming vaccines for the coronavirus with a White House summit on Tuesday featuring experts who will outline the distribution and administration process. It’s happening just days before the first doses could be injected.Officials from President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team are not invited, even though they will oversee continuation of the largest vaccination program in the nation’s history once he takes office on Jan. 20. President Donald Trump is trying to cement vaccine development as a key component of his legacy.