UN chief urges rule of law and rights in Ethiopia’s Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging quick restoration of the rule of law and respect for human rights in Ethiopia’s defiant Tigray region as well as reconciliation efforts and unfettered humanitarian access. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general has engaged in “an active dialogue” with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, including a phone conversation on Monday, and “is very concerned about the current situation.” Ahmed declared victory Nov. 28 in a nearly month-long military power struggle between his government and the heavily armed regional government in Tigray that once dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition. Fighting continues in some areas.