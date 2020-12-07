UN envoy warns new Congo crisis could impact its security

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Congo is warning that the political crisis in Congo sparked by the end of a coalition between the parties of President Felix Tshisekedi and former president Joseph Kabila may affect the African nation’s economic and security situation if it isn’t resolved. Leila Zerrougui told the U.N. Security Council Monday it can play a significant role and foster a negotiated settlement that would place “the interests of the Congolese people above short-term political goals which are liable to further foment tensions.” The 15 council members held closed consultations after her briefing but took no immediate action.