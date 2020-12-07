UN urges Russia to immediately withdraw forces from Crimea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution urging Russia to immediately withdraw all its military forces from Crimea “and end its temporary occupation of the territory of Ukraine without delay.” The vote in the 193-member world body on Monday was 63-17 with 62 abstentions, close to the vote on a similar resolution adopted last year. The measure, which is not legally binding but a reflection of world opinion, was supported by Western nations and their supporters and opposed by Russia and its supporters including China, Iran and Syria. Russia sent troops into Crimea and annexed the peninsula in 2014.