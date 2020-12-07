US schools go back and forth on in-person learning

School systems around the U.S. are involved in a stop-and-start process of in-person learning. With the coronavirus surging, some have abandoned classroom instruction or dropped plans to bring students back. In an abrupt reversal, New York City has decided to allow its youngest students back into class. The virus is blamed for more than 280,000 deaths and over 14.8 million confirmed infections in the U.S, with the crisis widely expected to worsen in the coming weeks because of Americans’ disregard of warnings to stay home and avoid others over Thanksgiving.