Vernon County provides upcoming drive through testing for residents

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- Vernon County is offering drive through COVID-19 testing for all Vernon County and Western Wisconsin residents.

The site, located at 602 North Main Street, is open Thursday, December 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Testing is free and open to anyone that has recently had close contact with a positive COVID-19 case or is experiencing symptoms.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard are administering nasal swab tests for anyone age 5 or older. Officials warn residents to be prepared to wait, as they predict lines will be long.

Other testing sites and upcoming testing events in nearby counties include:

La Crosse County:

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, located at the Cartwright Center on the UWL campus, open by appointment through mid-December.

*It is important to note the La Crosse County Health Department is encouraging community members to be tested at National Guard Testing Sites or our local Health Systems. If you utilize the UWL testing location and this test is positive, you will need to complete an additional test (PCR) to confirm that you have COVID-19.

Health and Human Services, located at 300 4th St. N, open December 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Diocese Center, located at 3710 East Ave S, open December 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Additional daily events can be found on the La Crosse county website.

Winona County:

Winona Mall, located at 1213 Gilmore Avenue, open Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Winona Health, located at 825 Mankato Avenue, open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Jackson County:

Black River Falls, located at 421 County Rd R, open December 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.