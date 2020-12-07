Victim in bicycle/train collision identified as La Crosse man

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed when he was struck by a train Friday afternoon in the Town of Shelby.

Donald Socha, 70, of La Crosse was crossing the railroad tracks at Ward Avenue around 3:16 p.m. when he was struck by a BNSF train.

Socha was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that the crossing gates were working at the time of the incident.

Both the sheriff's office and BNSF Railway police are investigating what happened.