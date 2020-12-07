With traditional venues shut, Berlin artists take to streets

BERLIN (AP) — With theaters and concert halls shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some Berlin artists are taking their performances to the streets of the German capital in an effort to keep their edge during the pandemic and entertain a population craving cultural interaction. As Guenther Stolarz belts out the operas of Wagner and Mozart on a corner in the Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood passersby gather. They lean up against their bicycles and hold their children on their shoulders to listen to the baritone sing. The concept was set up by a group of independent artists, who in non-pandemic times seek to link up performers and organizers.