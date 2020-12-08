Additional learning options for students during the pandemic

(WXOW) - Educators at the Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) said before the pandemic, many parents enrolled their students at the academy because they wanted to look for alternative learning for their kids. The academy is entirely online.

Shelley Gates, the Assistant Principal at Minnesota Virtual Academy, said the academy is a public K-12 school that extends beyond the traditional brick and mortar schools. Gates said the academy is unique because many students can get distracted from bullying, peers, and other barriers that can stop kids from learning, and online education can help prevent those distractions.

"We have found that a lot of students have migrated to finding success in the online and virtual world," Gates said. "When students eliminate outside distractions from their learning environment, they tend to thrive and do well and focus on their education rather than focus on some of those other things."

MNVA is based out of Houston, Minnesota has been in business since 1999.

General FAQ about MNVA

How to enroll your student

MVA Staff directory