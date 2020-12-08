Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is introducing a health care team that will be tested at every turn as it strives to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and restore a sense of normalcy to the daily lives of Americans. Topping the roster is health secretary nominee Xavier Becerra, a Latino politician who rose from humble beginnings to serve in Congress and as California’s attorney general. Others include a businessman renowned for his crisis management skills and a quartet of medical doctors, among them Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease specialist. But the feel-good moment was overshadowed by the urgency of the pandemic, with more than 2,200 deaths each day.