Biden to sign limited mask order on first day of term

WILMINGTON (WKOW) -- President-elect Joe Biden today repeated his pledge to sign an order on the first day of his term to require masks where he can during the first 100 days.

Those places could include federal buildings or during interstate travel, Biden said.

During a news conference to introduce his health team, he also said the pandemic won't end in his first 100 days and is "going to take some time."

Also during the first 100 days of his term, Biden said 100 million vaccines would be administered and he would focus on getting kids back in school and keeping schools open.

Biden announced California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary. If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

Becerra says he'll "ensure every American has access to quality, affordable health care — through this pandemic and beyond.”

Separately, Biden has picked a Harvard infectious disease expert, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And he announced a new advisory role for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert.