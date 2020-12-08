Doesn’t look like winter yet

Cloudy Tuesday…

Clouds held in throughout the day, keeping afternoon highs a bit cooler, but still above normal. Readings topped out in the middle and upper 30s. The clouds thinned a bit during the afternoon which will lead to a clearing trend by Wednesday.

A bit sunnier tomorrow afternoon…

The clouds will gradually break up overnight, and dry air will bring about sunshine for Wednesday. Afternoon highs will rise into the middle to upper 40s.

Possible late week storm system…

Our weather patterns haven’t brought as many chances of rain and snow of late, but that may change late this week. A storm system will come together in some fashion for Friday and Saturday, but it is too early to tell how the elements will line up. Expect some combination of rain and snow for portions of the Midwest and Mississippi Valley.

Medium range outlook…

Temperatures in the Upper Midwest are expected to average above normal in the 1 to 2 week outlook. That should get us to the winter solstice; and the first day of winter. The solstice occurs at 4:04 CST on December 21st.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden