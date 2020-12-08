Doug Scott, part of first UK team to climb Everest, dies

LONDON (AP) — Doug Scott, who was part of the first British team to climb Mount Everest in 1975, has died. He was 79. Scott died from cancer on Monday at his home in the Lake District in northern England. Scott was perhaps most famous for being the first to climb, along with his Scottish partner, Dougal Haston, Everest’s south-west face rather than the “tourist friendly” route in 1975. The southwest face of Everest is widely regarded as one of the greatest challenges in mountaineering due to its length and exposure to high-level winds.