Dutch health authority reports ‘worrying rise’ in infections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch public health institute has reported what it calls a “worrying rise” in the number of coronavirus infections reported over the last week. The weekly numbers released Tuesday came as the government prepares to announce whether it will allow any relaxation over the Christmas holidays of its partial lockdown. The health institute says the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 9,000 to 43,103 in a week. More people were tested in the last week due to a change in the rules, but the percentage of positive tests also rose from 11.1% to 11.6%. The Netherlands has seen nearly 10,000 deaths in the pandemic.