EU warns of Balkans security risk over N. Macedonia standoff

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Bulgaria that it risks undermining security in the Balkans and wider Europe if it continues to block North Macedonia’s EU membership talks. North Macedonia won a greenlight in March to begin negotiations but no date was set for them to start. Now Bulgaria is insisting the country formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and stamp out what it says is anti-Bulgarian rhetoric. Late last month, some 2,000 opposition supporters rallied to demand the resignation Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, accusing his government of being too conciliatory toward Bulgaria. German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said Tuesday that a failure to end the standoff could jeopardize “stability and security in the western Balkans.”