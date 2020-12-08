Evers says he would ‘absolutely’ take COVID vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he will “absolutely” take a COVID-19 vaccine when his turn comes. The governor said during a news conference Monday that he and his wife, Kathy, will get inoculated as soon as they’re allowed. Federal officials are set to meet Thursday to discuss emergency authorization for a vaccine developed by Pfizer. Meanwhile, the number of infections and deaths in Wisconsin continues to climb. State health officials reported 4,114 newly confirmed cases and 68 more deaths on Monday. The state has now seen 418,446 cases and 3,806 deaths since the pandemic began in March.