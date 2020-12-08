‘First Cow,’ ‘Nomadland’ top AP’s best films of 2020

Good movies kept coming in 2020, even when everything else stopped. It was the year of the drive-in, the backyard bedsheet movie and the streaming service. But wherever they played, the best films of the year offered some escape and connection: the possibility of grace, a spark of fury — and something the rest of the world couldn’t offer: the assurance of an ending. Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr pick “First Cow,” “Nomadland,” “Mank” and “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” among their favorite films of the year.