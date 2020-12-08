‘Full warning’ – older hoops coaches at work in a pandemic

Lon Kruger has been spared COVID-19 so far, even with his Sooners having to briefly shut down because of cases within the program. Some of his colleagues over age 65 haven’t been so fortunate. Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes are among the coaches 65 and up who have contracted COVID-19. While many people with regular jobs in Kruger’s age group are staying at home, college hoops coaches are required to travel, work indoors and be around limited crowds. All are among the most risky behaviors during the pandemic.