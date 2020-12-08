German broadcast fee raise blocked after political standoff

BERLIN (AP) — A German state governor has moved to block a small rise in the amount Germans pay to finance public broadcasters. The move is an attempt to defuse a dispute that revived broader questions about how far Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party will stand firm on refusing to cooperate with the far right. The governor’s office in eastern Saxony-Anhalt state said Tuesday that governor Reiner Haseloff, a member of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, was withdrawing the plan that was supposed to go to a vote in the state legislature later this month. The plan needed approval from all 16 of Germany’s state legislatures this month to take effect.