Health dept. approves shortened COVID-19 quarantine option under specific criteria

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department reviewed and approved new CDC and Wisconsin DHS guidelines that allow "close contacts" to quarantine for fewer days--if they meet all of the criteria.

Here's the shortened time frame -

If you choose not to get tested: Quarantine for 10 days then you can leave if you are not experiencing any symptoms.

If you choose to get tested: You must take a COVID-19 test on day six of your quarantine. If you test negative and experience no symptoms you can leave quarantine on day eight.



According to the health department's press release, you can only consider these options if you can monitor your symptoms daily, social distance and wear a mask.

They hope this helps people who meet the specific criteria get back to their work while minimizing community spread.

If you work in close proximity to people or cannot meet all of the previous criteria then they strongly recommend you quarantine for 14 days.

"It's not just that now everybody can get out of quarantine early that is not what we should be focusing on," La Crosse County Health Department nursing manager Jacquie Cutts said. "If you meet very specific criteria it is okay to shorten quarantine. But those other criteria are really important to focus on. So can you wear a mask all of the time for those 14 days? Can you remain physically or socially distanced at least six feet away from your coworker?"