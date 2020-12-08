House approves defense bill with veto-proof margin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House has easily approved a wide-ranging defense policy bill, defying a veto threat from President Donald Trump and setting up a possible showdown with the Republican president in the waning days of his administration. The 335-78 vote in favor of the $731 billion defense measure came hours after Trump renewed his threat to veto the bill unless lawmakers clamp down on social media companies he claims were biased against him during the election. Trump also wants Congress to strip out a provision of the defense bill that allows renaming of military bases that now honor Confederate leaders. The defense bill now goes to the Senate.